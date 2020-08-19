Saima Bashir Mother Of Drowning Victim Muhammad Bilal Zeb, 18, who died in Linton Falls, near Grassington, & Wife/Of Shaheen Zeb [Chellow Grange Rd, Bradford], Has Sadly Passed Away. Bilal Only Passed Away Just Over 10 Days Ago, while she was in comma.

Mum of Bilal Zeb, 18, Who Died After Drowning, Also Passed Away in Bradford

Saima Bashir was in intensive care in Manchester, unaware her newlywed 18-year-old son had died.

Muhammad Bilal Zeb, from the BD9 area of the city, was swimming in a river on the evening of Friday, July 31, as temperatures shot above 30 degrees.

Rescue teams and members of the public attempted to resuscitate Muhammed but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) said.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said they were contacted at 7.40pm, last Friday, with a report that an 18-year-old man from Bradford was in difficulty in the water at the beauty spot.

‘Officers arrived at the scene at 7.55pm and a local Police Community Support Officer provided CPR until Yorkshire Ambulance

paramedics arrived shortly after.

‘Despite the efforts of the emergency services at the scene, the man sadly died.’

A posting on Facebook confirmed that Muhammed was married five weeks ago and added that his mother is in an intensive care unit at a Manchester hospital at time of his death.

It read: ‘Muhammad Bilal Zeb has sadly passed away by drowning at Linton Falls In the Yorkshire Dales. Bilal got married 5 Weeks Ago.

Thousands have expressed their condolences to the family following the tragedy.

‘North Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were all on scene.

‘The team co-ordinated the rescue with the fire service. CPR was administered by the rescue services but unfortunately the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.’

The spokesman said 14 team members attended the two-and-a-half-hour rescue attempt.

Martyn Hughes, a watch manager with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted: ‘Despite frantic efforts by many, we were unable to save the young man.

‘Thoughts very much with family and friends. Sadly another water-related death at one of our natural beauty spots.’