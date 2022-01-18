Mum of 5, Shama Amin Forced To Quit The Apprentice On Medical Grounds

Bradford’s Shama Amin has been forced the quit The Apprentice on medical grounds, according to national newspaper reports.

Ms Amin, who has rheumatoid arthritis, said the competition, in which the winner takes home a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar, was “physically demanding”.

Lord Sugar replies: “Well Shama, I’m really sad to hear that. I wish you and your family all the best for the future.”

Nursery boss Shama Amin’s exit comes just two weeks after

new series first began – leaving 13 candidates fighting for the top job.

Ahead of the series, the Bradford nursery owner said she wanted to “be a living example” for Asian women.

She said the decision to leave was “difficult”.

Her departure means 13 entrepreneurs remain in the running to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

On the show on Thursday, the mother-of-five will say: “Because of medical reasons, due to this process being so physically demanding, despite all the efforts the whole team has made to support me, I have had to make a difficult decision to leave the process.

Ms Amin, 41, added that “being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf” meant she understood the challenges Asian women faced.

The first episode of the new series was watched by 4.6 million people, making it the show’s most popular launch since 2017.