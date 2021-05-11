A WOMAN who was killed in a hit and run in Barkerend has been locally named as Iram Shezadhi – a mother of five children who are aged between seven and 18.

Mum of 5 Children Iram Shehzadi, 41, Killed in Hit and Run in Barkerend

The incident, which involved a grey Citroen C1, is understood to have taken place on Hinchcliffe Street at around 3pm yesterday as Mrs Shezadhi was collecting her younger children from Lapage Primary School.

After initially leaving the scene, a 41-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

A large cordon has been placed around the scene. Police are still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision, the manner of driving of the vehicle beforehand or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

The pedestrian woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the car involved left

the scene prior to police attendance. A 41-year-old man has subsequently been arrested and is currently in custody.

May Allah swt grant her highest place in jannat Al firdous aamiin and give sabr to the family aamiin especially her children who she was on the way to collect from school.

This is a wake up call for us all. It just shows how short life is. This beautiful sister had gone and done what she would normally do on a daily basis. Picking her kids up from their local school.

Little did she know these would be her final few footsteps in this temporary dunya.

My heart breaks to imagine what her kids felt when they heard about the death of their mother.

INNA LILLAH HI WA INNA ILAYHI RA JIOON.May Allah Be Pleased With This sister. May she be granted the highest ranks in Jannah. Ya Allah give sabr to her kids.