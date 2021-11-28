Quratul Ain Baloch, aged 32, was allegedly killed by her husband Umar Memon in Barrage Colony with the limits of Baldia Police station on July 16.

Mum of 4 Quratul Ain Baloch Tortured to Death by Her Husband in Pakistan

The murder accused, Umar Khalid Memon has been arrested by police for the murder of his wife Quratulain Baloch Ainy on Friday after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother Asadullah Buledi at the Baldia Police Station in Hyderabad.

According to the details of the First Information Report (FIR), the murder accused tortured his wife for hours which resulted in her death of the 15th of July 2021. The victim’s brother said that her sister, Quratulain Baloch, returned home several times during her 10 years of marital life to avoid the abuse at

the hands of her husband.

Furthermore, the postmortem report shows that the victim’s body was full of bruises over her face, cheek, nose and below chin which were caused by pressure being applied to the mouth and nose by hand.

Umar Memon is a landlord who also runs a car business and is a son of a former irrigation secretary. The complainant alleged that his sister was beaten to death Umar Memon. He claimed Umar often subjected her to violence in the house.

The news of the murder became the top trend on social media site Twitter and many demanded justice for the deceased woman.

“My sister Qurat-ul-Ain was murdered by her husband Umer Khalid on 15th July 2021, leaving her four young kids behind,” said a user Zehra, whose identity cannot be verified. “The police is protecting him because he belongs to an influential family. Help us get Justice for Ainy.”