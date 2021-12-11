Mum Of 3 Nasima, Killed Husband Mashook To Marry Her 18-Year-Old Cousin Sonu

A married woman in Madhubani district of Bihar plotted her husband’s death to live with her 18-year-old boyfriend. The fact came to light during the investigation of a murder case by Madhubani police.

The deceased was identified as one Mohammad Mashook, a resident of Bhagwatipur village under Pandaul police station jurisdiction who was married to (accused) Nasima Khatoon. A senior officer of Bihar Police told ,

Body of a man was recovered from the outskirts of the Bhairavnath village in JhanJharpur block of the district earlier this week on September 15.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Jhanjharpur told the media that during the probe the police learnt that Mashook’s wife was having an extramarital affair with her 18-year-old cousin, Sonu. A police officer of Bhairavnath police station added,

During investigation we learnt that Mashook and his wife, Nasima Khatoon, used to have regular quarrels due to her cousin’s frequent visit to their house.

The officer further also said,

We detained the mother of three, Nasima Khatoon for questioning. Earlier she denied having any relationship with her cousin Mohammad Sonu. But later she accepted having an affair with Sonu.

The woman told the police that she got attracted towards Sonu as her husband used to allegedly physically and mentally torture her. The officer said,

The duo wanted to murder the husband of the woman, so they planned to kill Mashook. Sonu with the help of three other friends killed Nasima’s husband.

Confirming arrest, the officer further said,

We have arrested Sonu, Mohammad Barkat, Md Ujair, and Md Ikram. Sonu’s friend told the police that first they called Mashook to have drinks with them. After consuming alcohol they took Mashook near Mehant Pool and stabbed him to death.

The officer informed that during interrogation one of the accused also told the police that Khatoon’s mother was also involved in the conspiracy. All the arrested accused have been sent to jail.