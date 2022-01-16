Mum of 2, Isma Died After Racing and Challenging Abbas In A Road Rage in Huddersfield

A driver involved in a road rage incident which ended with a mother-of-two dying in a fatal crash has been jailed.

Mohammed Abbas and Isma Nawaz, 38, had been driving aggressively against each other before Ms Nawaz crashed in Bradford in June 2020

Sentencing Abbas for causing death by dangerous driving, a judge at Bradford Crown Court said the pair had driven in an “aggressive and combative manner”. Abbas, 27, was jailed for three years.

A judge was told how she lost control of her Vauxhall Astra on Harrogate Road, Apperley Bridge, in June 2020 and crashed into a parked Ford Focus.

Mrs Nawaz, who had two young daughters and was described as “a diamond”, died at the scene and although Huddersfield man Mohammed Abbas drove away in his Audi, Judge Jonathon Rose said he could not be sure the defendant had been aware of the collision.

Abbas was later arrested in connection with the fatal incident and eventually pleaded guilty last year to an offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

Today Abbas, who only had a speeding offence from 2018 on his record, was jailed for three years and banned from driving for a total of five-and-a-half years.

Judge Rose was shown CCTV clips which showed Mrs Nawaz driving closely behind Abbas’ Audi A3.

Abbas said he had been “tailgated” and that Mrs Nawaz, who had

two young daughters, had also tried to undertake his car.

He also claimed he had been dabbing his brakes to get the Astra to slow down, but the judge suggested that may have caused Mrs Nawaz to make a sudden manoeuvre causing her to lose control and crash.

In his basis of plea Abbas said he had been “tailgated” by the Astra and Mrs Nawaz – who was on her way to work at a petrol station in Burley-in-Wharfedale – had also tried to undertake his car.

In jailing Abbas Judge Rose said there was no doubt that Mrs Nawaz’s death was “entirely avoidable and entirely unnecessary”.

He said neither driver had any reason to be driving at excessive speed on their way to work that early morning nor was there a reason for “racing or challenging” each other.

“The driving of each of you, I must say, was wholly without justification,” he said.

But he accepted Abbas, who only had a speeding offence from 2018 on his record, had expressed genuine remorse.

Judge Rose said Mrs Nawaz’s death had deprived her husband, parents, siblings and children of their “diamond”.

Abbas, who pleaded guilty last year to causing death by dangerous driving, was also banned from the road for five-and-a-half years.