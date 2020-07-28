Mum, Mariam Benzain, 31, Charged with Murder of 5 Month Old Son Found stabbed at Home in London

Mariam Benzain, 31, of Harrow, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody for a hearing at a later date.

Police were called to a property in Preston Road, Harrow, to reports of an “injured infant” on July 22.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and a baby boy, aged five months, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem was carried out at St Thomas’ Hospital yesterday and gave the preliminary cause of death as an “incised wound”, police said.

Homicide detectives launched an investigation

The charges follow a call to an injured infant at an address in Preston Road, Harrow, at approximately 09:51hrs on Wednesday, 22 July.

Benzain was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with the murder of her son, Elias Biad.

A post mortem was carried out at St Thomas’ Hospital on Monday, 27 July and gave the preliminary cause of death as an incised wound.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime investigate.