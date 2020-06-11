Mum Kills 6-year-old Son, Thinking He Loves Grandmother More Than Her

A woman allegedly killed her six-year-old son in Jalandhar district Monday, because he “loved his grandmother more than her”, her family members claimed.

According to the police, the incident took place in Sohal Jagir village. The woman is in hospital as she also tried to commit suicide after “killing” her son, the police said.

Officers said Kulwinder Kaur’s husband Surjit Singh (30) is settled in Italy, and he was making efforts to take his wife and son Arashpreet Singh along.

Avtar Singh, the grandfather of the child, told the police his daughter-in-law and his wife Charanjit Kaur would fight over petty issues.

“Last night too, they fought about something. Kulwinder was not happy as Arashpreet was very close to his grandmother. Last day, the family had dinner, following which, Kaur’s

six-year-old son went to his grandparents. Furious with her son, Kaur took to him to her room and allegedly stabbed him twice using a kitchen knife.

At night, we heard the child screaming, and opened Kulwinder’s room to find him lying injured. Kulwinder had a kitchen knife in her hand,” Singh said.

“Kulwinder then rushed to the rooftop to commit suicide,” Singh further said. The child was taken to Nakodar civil hospital, but died on the way.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhwinder Singh of Shahkot Police station said a murder case has been registered against the mother.