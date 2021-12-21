A man suffering with a severe mental illness has been given an indefinite hospital order after beating his mum to death with a cricket bat in the living room of their home.

Mum Died After Mentally Ill Son Hit Her Cricket Bat in Her Living Room in Greenford

Shanil Patel, 32, attacked Hansa Patel, 62, at the family home in Drew Gardens, Greenford, while her husband took a nap upstairs.

Despite the best efforts of London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics, Ms Patel was pronounced dead after suffering a number of serious head injuries.

On Thursday, December 16 he was handed a hospital order without limit of time.

Patel, who has suffered with paranoid schizophrenia since 2009, left the house in Ealing shortly after the attack and was arrested by police the following morning.

Ms Patel was a retired hospital worker, who had previously been employed at Ealing Hospital. She had recently left her role in order to care for her son, who suffered frequent hallucinations and psychotic episodes.

In a ‘trial of facts’ at the Old Bailey, a jury ruled in a majority of 10 to two that Patel committed the acts that led to his mother’s death.

The court heard that he remains unwell and poses a serious risk to the public.

Ahead of the sentencing, Dr Marc Jeanneret addressed the court and spoke of Patel’s condition, stating that there was a risk of self-harm and that he would struggle to cope in the community due to his

condition.

He said: “I suspect it would take a very long time to get him back to a state in which he can function outside of a hospital environment. There is the risk that he’s going to have residual symptoms for the rest of his life.”

Dr Jeanneret said Patel had also shown “low-level aggression” to members of his family and others before the killing.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC concluded that the defendant was “very sick and will not leave hospital” as he posed both a risk to himself and members of the public.

However, he addressed the dad of the defendant and said that it “may be of some comfort that his son bears no mental responsibility for what he has done.”

Describing it as a “tragic case”, the judge told the court, “I am satisfied he is suffering with a mental disorder, namely acute paranoid schizophrenia. It is appropriate for him to be detained in hospital to receive treatment.”

Patel’s illness had been managed by medication but, that day on November 25 last year, something appeared to have “triggered” the sustained and violent assault, Ms Wilding said.

Previously prosecutor Lisa Wilding QC said: “Shanil’s illness would come in ebbs and flows but he had found the first lockdown hard, although he seemed to be coping better with the second.

“He suffered from hallucinations that had previously told him to hurt people but Shanil had been able to control them.”

The court heard that Patel last had contact with mental health services shortly before lockdown.