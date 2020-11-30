Mum and Daughter Married Same Servant, Both Fights for Him in Pakistani Court

A domestic servant facing charges of marrying both hi sowner and her daughter in Pakistan.

Mum and Daughter Who Married Same Servant, Fights Outside Pakistani Court

Both the mother and daughter exchanged a brawl on the stairs of the Supreme Court for marrying a same man of Haripur, KPK, who was working at their house as a servant.

Sher Bano Kazmi who alleged that her husband, Waris Ali Shah, 28, married her daughter Sumaira Ali at the same time.

Mum of 3 children Sher Bano Kazmi, 40, of Haripur told she had married her servant Waris Ali Shah for her protection after the death of her husband.

Sher Bano alleged that her husband Waris Ali is also married to her daughter Sumaira Ali, 21, without divorcing her.

Bano while talking to media outside the court said that she wanted justice as she had three children, adding Waris also took Rs 4.5 million from her for business purpose.

Sher Bano moved to SC after

a high court allowed Sumaira, to go either with her mother or her husband.

Sherbano had filed an application in the court stating that Waris Ali Shah, who had married and lived with her for nine months, also developed relations with her daughter and eloped with her.

She said that this was an illegal act and asked the court to handover Sumaira to her.

Sumaira, on the other hand, claims that she not real daughter but an adopted daughter of Bano, so there is no issue for marrying adopted mother’s husband.

Father of Waris Ali claimed that his son has married Sumaira after divorcing Bano and he just want to take Sumaira with him.

Cout remarked that such cases do not put a good impact on society, after listening to the arguments of both sides, the court allowed Sumaira to go with her in-laws and ordered police to ensure the protection of Sumaira Bibi.