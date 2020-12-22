Shiwangi Bagoan and Ziana Bagoanwere found dead at their home in Hounslow, west London on December 14.

Mum and Daughter, 2, Die after Being Injected with Drugs in west London

The 25-year-old mum worked as an anaesthetist’s assistant for University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

She was found dead in her flat by the toddler’s grandmother Jassumati Lalu. The two were discovered in Shiwangi’s bedroom shortly after 4pm that day,

At a hearing held remotely from West London Coroner’s Court on Monday, coroner Lydia Brown said: “Although we do not have full post mortem confirmation yet, the precise medical cause of death has not yet been ascertained, it appears that both the child and and the mother had been injected with drugs potentially taken from the mother’s place of work.”

Police are investigating the deaths but have said

they do not believe anyone else was involved.

The inquests were adjourned until a date to be fixed.

At the time of the tragic discovery, DCI Helen Rance, leading the investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident.

“We are extremely saddened by the deaths of Shiwangi, a young mother and her daughter.

“Our deepest condolences go to her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult and upsetting time.

“Officers are currently investigating the circumstances around their deaths, and enquiries continue.”

A University College Hospital spokesperson added: “We are extremely saddened by the deaths of Shiwangi and her child.

“Our deepest condolences go to her family, friends and loved ones at this very difficult time.

“Shiwangi was a highly valued member of our team and she will be missed by her colleagues.

“As the police are currently investigating the circumstances around the deaths, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”