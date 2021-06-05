Mum Along With Her 3 Son Killed in A Road Accident in Lahore

A speeding passenger bus crushed four people of a family to death at Lahore’s Ferozepur Road on Friday.

According to the Deputy Superintendent (DS) Traffic police, Arif Butt, a motorcyclist, who was travelling along with his wife, three sons and a daughter, was hit by a speeding passenger bus at Ferozepur Road.

As a result, the mother and his three sons lost their lives on the spot, while the man and his daughter were left severely injured. The driver fled the spot after the road crash, Butt added.

Meanwhile, the bodies and injured were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

In another accident of a similar

in nature in the month of August, two motorcyclists were crushed to death by a speeding car in Karachi.

The incident took place near Indus Chowrangi in the city’s area of Korangi, where two people, who were travelling over a motorcycle were hit by an unknown speeding car.

The bodies were moved to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal.

This is a tragic loss of life. The authorities need to be strict about number of people on motorbikes and also must insist on them wearing helmets.

This may have prevented some of the deaths. However we have very poor bus drivers who are always in a hurry to pick up more customers. They need to be given severe punishment and their driving licence taken away for careless driving.