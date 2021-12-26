A young mum and her daughter are ‘devastated’ after their family dog was stolen two days before Christmas.

Mum Afsha Waheed and Daughter ‘Devastated’ As Dog Stolen from Home in Birmingham

But mum Afsha Waheed is hoping their blue micro bully, named ‘Russia’, will be returned after it was snatched from her Birmingham home on December 23.

Afsha told police her Old Farm Close address was broken into at around 1.15pm while she was in the city centre with her three-year-old daughter, Amaya.

The heartbroken pair returned home to find a window smashed, their TV stolen and worst of all; Russia nowhere to be seen.

Afsha shared CCTV images of a man she suspects may have been involved on social media.

Hoping for a Christmas miracle, Afsha told BirminghamLive : “My three-year-old Amaya is absolutely devastated, we both are. We just want to find Russia and need help locating her.

“My daughter keeps asking me when Russia is coming home. She saw the broken glass and everything. She knows someone has taken our dog.

“I can’t believe something

like this would happen in broad daylight. I was in town taking my daughter for a haircut at the time.

“I’m concerned Russia will be sold to someone.

“But Russia is no use for breeding as she has a life-long medical issue – they may as well return her.”

The 28-year-old added she is “so sad” because the nine-month-old pup “hasn’t got any aggression in her”.

“And she could have done a lot of damage with her teeth, if she was that way inclined,” said Afsha.

Russia has white on her chest and a mark at the back of her neck in the shape of a diamond. The pup is said to be on medication and needs regular visits to the vets, which is another concern for Afsha.

“I just hope someone out there can help us get Russia home,” added the worried parent.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm we’re investigating. Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website.”

Information can also be given by calling cops on 101, quoting crime reference number 20/1983347/21.