Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and Vian Magrio, 14, were discovered dead at their home in Reedley, Burnley, by police at around 8.45am on Thursday.

Mum, 49, Found Dead Next To Body of Her Burned Daughter, 14, Was Assaulted in Burnley

Lancashire Constabulary received a report of concern for the mother and child’s safety and also discovered evidence of fire and smoke inside the house.

Police have this afternoon revealed that Dr Sacharvi was assaulted and died from ‘pressure to the neck’ in findings uncovered during a Home Office post-mortem carried out today.

The force also confirmed a double murder inquiry into the incident is underway, with extra patrols being introduced in Burnley.

The second body has yet to be formally identified by police but is believed to be Ms Magrio, and is said to have been found badly burned.

A Lancashire Constabulary statement said: ‘The woman has now been formally identified as Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, aged 49.

‘The body of the girl has yet to formally identified but is believed to be Dr Sacharvi’s daughter, 14-year-old Vian Magrio, who was a pupil at Marsden Heights School in Nelson. The two lived together at the address.

‘A Home Office post-mortem has today revealed Dr Sacharvi died as a result of pressure to the neck. She had also suffered an assault.

‘Although the post-mortem investigation is ongoing for Miss Magrio, so we cannot yet give a cause of death, we can confirm she was found badly burnt inside the address.

‘Detectives are now treating the deaths as murder and their next of kin have been informed.

‘They are being supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts very

much remain with them and all of those who knew Dr Sacharvi and Miss Magrio, a pupil at Marsden Heights School in Nelson.

‘We are now urging anybody with any information at all about the deaths to get in touch with us as soon as possible.’

Investigators are urging anyone with any information about the deaths to get in touch as soon as possible.

Supt Jon Holmes, Lancashire Constabulary’s Head of Major Crime, said: ‘This is a truly harrowing set of circumstances and my thoughts are very much with the loved ones of Dr Sacharvi and Miss Magrio.

‘They have my deepest condolences at this awful time. We are now treating the investigation as a double murder inquiry and although we are still in the relatively early stages we have a dedicated team of detectives and staff working on it.

‘They are following a number of lines of enquiry to piece together exactly what has happened.’

He added: ‘I would now appeal to anyone with any information about these two deaths to get in touch with us.

‘Perhaps you have seen something suspicious close to the scene in recent days or weeks, maybe you have CCTV or dashcam footage taken in the area that you can share with us, or perhaps you think you know who may be responsible.

‘Even if you think that the information you have is insignificant, please come and speak to us and let us be the judge.

‘We also recognise that this will have caused concern in the local community and we would like to reassure residents that we have extra patrols in and around the area. If anyone has information or concerns they can approach any of our officers.’