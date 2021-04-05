Multiple flights have been allowed to operate for United Kingdom (UK) from Islamabad airport after the British authorities included Pakistan in its red list, imposing strict travel restrictions.

Multiple New Flights, British Airways, PIA Allowed to Operate for UK from Islamabad

Amid passenger influx owing to the travel restrictions, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been allowed to operate two more flights from Islamabad International Airport.

The first flight will leave from Islamabad to Manchester at 2:30 am on April 07.

The PIA spokesman has asked the passengers to approach the national flag carrier’s office if they are yet to get tickets.

Moreover, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also allowed British Airways to operate two flights from Islamabad.

On April 04, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced to

operate additional two-way flights between Pakistan and United Kingdom till April 8.

Talking to Twitter, SAPM Zulfi Bukhari said that PIA has arranged seven extra special flights between April 2 till 08 April to facilitate passengers returning to UK (London and Manchester).

Visitors are advised to make their way back before the 9th after which UK’s new mandatory quaran-tine policy will come into effect, he said.

Over 1,400 passengers will likely travel through the additional flights.

The United Kingdom (UK) had added more countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh to its red list from April 9 – 2021 in order to curb the spread internationally.

Under the restrictions imposed by the UK Department for Transport, British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights (including long-term visa holders) would be required to self-isolate in a government-approved hotel quaran-tine facility for 10 days.