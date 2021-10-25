A man has been jailed for 20 years and his accomplices also put behind bars after a woman was abused at knifepoint, kidnapped and intimidated in a terrifying ordeal.

Muhebullah Threaten Kidnap and Assault A Teen Threaten To “Dump her Body”

Muhebullah (Mobei) Dadwal was sentenced yesterday (7 June) for assaulting his ex-partner at knifepoint before abducting and threatening to kill her, telling the terrified teenager he would “dump her body and police would never find her”.

The horror started when Dadwal came home drunk and high on cocaine to a property in Bedworth in November 2019 following an argument with his partner, who was aged just 19 at the time.

The 33-year-old assaulted her before taking a knife out, pressing it against her throat and assaulting her, telling her “it wasn’t assault as she was his girlfriend”. He also put her mobile onto airplane mode so that no-one could call her.

That night they went to the Coventry Hill Hotel and the next day he kicked the woman in the face and got out his knife out and assaulted her again.

The teenager was too scared to report the incident at the time, especially as Dadwal, who was married with children, had threatened to kill her family members if she said anything to police.

She managed to separate from her abusive partner, however a few months later in February 2020 she was kidnapped by Dadwal while walking on Gordon Street in Coventry.

She instantly recognised his dark coloured Ford as it pulled up on the pavement and tried to run away, but Dadwal exited via the passenger side and grabbed her.

The teenager tried to resist at which point a man in the back seat of the car – later identified as Constantin Stan – grabbed her legs and Dadwal forced her inside before the driver made off.

Dadwal immediately began shouting and intimidating the woman, asking her who she had been seeing. He snatched her phone as she tried to call 999 and demanded to know the pin code, before smashing the device.

They stopped at different locations all the while the 19-year-old was begging Dadwal to let her go. He then punched her and pulled out a knife, threatening to kill her.

They pulled up in a pub car park and the driver parked the car near to an alleyway. Dadwal told the woman “this was where he could kill her and dump her body”

and “police would never find her”. She was then dropped back on the street.

Despite the shocking and distressing circumstances, she courageously contacted police and following this a wanted appeal was put out for Dadwal and on 3 March an anonymous call came into police identifying his location and he was arrested.

A full and comprehensive CCTV trawl around the kidnap site carried out by our officers, who recovered a camera looking at the exact point of where the victim was taken and which showed clear footage of the kidnap. Despite being shown this footage, Dadwal denied all charges.

The 33-year-old, of no fixed address, was found guilty of two knifepoint assaults, assault, kidnap and criminal damage and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years extended licence. He was also put on the offender registration for life and has an indefinite restraining order.

Constantin Stan, who was a back passenger and assisted Dadwel in getting the victim into the car, was arrested after trying to leave the country. The 31-year-old, of Holbrook Lane, Coventry, was found guilty of kidnapping and sentenced to two years and three months in jail and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Mobei Dadwel’s brother Wahidullah (Wahid) Dadwel pleaded guilty to witness intimidation. He sent messages to the victim whilst his brother was on remand offering her money to drop the charges against him. Wahid Dadwel, age 30, of Deerhurst Road, Coventry, was sentenced to 12 months in prison and given an indefinite restraining order.

Detective Constable Jonathan Barker, from our Public Protection Unit, said: “This woman has shown remarkable courage during these proceedings and I hope her bravery will encourage other victims of offences to come forward and have the confidence in us to seek justice and support them throughout their ordeal.

“Hopefully the 20 year sentence of Muhebullah Dadwal will be of some comfort to the woman and go some way to providing her with closure. People who have been assaulted often understandably struggle to come to terms with what has happened and it can have a devastating impact on their lives.

“We take reports of offences very seriously, making it a priority to treat people with compassion and respect and work tirelessly to put perpetrators before the courts.”

At the end of the sentence at Warwick Crown Court, His Honour Judge Anthony Potter commended West Midlands Police on their work on the investigation.

