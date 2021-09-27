Former Governor Sindh and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair’s leaked video, where he is allegedly seen in compromising acts with women, went viral on social media.

Muhammad Zubair Umar’s leaked video real of fake?

The video, which seemingly emerged on Sunday night, allegedly showed Zubair getting intimate with an unidentified woman. A slew of politicians in the country have fallen prey to footage showing them not on their best behaviour.

However, the former governor has categorically denied the video and termed it to be a “new low in politics” along with claiming that the video is “fake and doctored”.

Zubair Umar statement

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair denounced what he termed a “new low” in politics after the alleged video of him went viral. In a statement, the PML-N leader said, “This is no politics. In fact a new low.” He said that the video was “fake and doctored”.

“Whoever is behind this has done an extremely

poor and shameful act. I have served my country with honesty, integrity and commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan,” Zubair wrote on Twitter.

Is it real or fake?

On Sunday night, mobile footage, which allegedly shows the PML-N leader in a bedroom with a blurred-out woman spread like wildfire on social media with #ZubairUmar becoming the top trend.

It has stirred a debate on social media on whether the video is real and if so, how the ‘footage’ has been leaked. Some social media users have claimed that the video is real, while others have even identified the hotel room seen in the video.

Earlier this year, Muhammad Zubair was embroiled in another controversy when reports had emerged that his daughter and son-in-law were inoculated out of turn even though they were neither health workers nor elderly.

At the time, a health department official had said the facilitator was suspended and an inquiry would be conducted.