Hamza Zaman of n Firswood, Trafford, Greater Manchester was just 17 when he embarked on his year-long crime spree which left terrified victims still haunted by their ordeals three years on.

Mugger Hamza Zaman Assaulted Girls on His Bike, Stole Cars, Jailed for 7 Years

He was arrested by police investigating a series of assaults carried out by a male suspect on a bike who targeted and molested lone females near Zaman’s home.

Zaman later admitted assaulting a solicitor who waited for a tram home at the Old Trafford Metro-link stop.

He was also linked to various robberies – including hijacking a Mercedes E240 at knifepoint while taking it for a test drive, and a second raid in which another motorist was throttled with own scarf for his VW Polo.

Zaman also targeted schoolboys for their bikes or mobile phones.

At Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, Zaman, now 20, was today jailed for seven and a half years after he admitted assault, robbery, attempted robbery and witness intimidation between June 2017 and May 2018.

Sentencing Zaman, Judge Bernadette Baxter told him: ‘You showed no regard for your victims or for the rule of law.

‘You did what you wanted when you wanted without thought of the consequences. Only now when faced with losing your liberty are you concerned about the consequences.’

The first incident occurred at 11.50pm in June 2017 after a 15-year old boy was targeted by Zaman. During the mugging of the teenager, Zaman threatened

him up’ and punched him in the face before escaping with his bike.

The following month, three friends aged between 15 and 16 were walking through Chorlton-cum-Hardy when they were accosted by Zaman and his gang and ordered to hand over their mobile phones.

Then in February 2018, a student was robbed for his rucksack and given a kicking as he was walking home late at night.

The Mercedes driver was carjacked after he advertised the vehicle for sale on Gumtree.

Zaman and an accomplice turned up after asking to take the car for a test drive but during the journey the victim had a knife held to his face close to his right eye.

Two weeks later, another driver who advertised his VW Polo on Auto Trader was choked with his scarf and beaten with a spanner after agreeing to let Zaman and the same accomplice test drive the vehicle.

The married lawyer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was targeted in May 2018 after she left work at 8pm.

She walked to the Old Trafford tram station when she felt Zaman slap her bottom. She froze and saw him on his bike and the saw him brush his hand on her upper arm.

‘She was panicking as no one else was around and she described how he was cycling alongside her at a very slow pace looking at her.

‘She became angry and told him in no uncertain terms where to go but he just smirked and cycled off.’