Mufti Tariq Masood has reached Jhelum to debate with Engineer Ali Mirza. He uploaded a video message on his YouTube channel for Engineer Ali Mirza.

Mufti Tariq reaches Jhelum to debate with Engineer Ali Mirza

In his video message, Mufti Tariq Masood accepted the challenge of Engineer Ali Mirza to come to Jhelum and have a discussion with him regarding their differences in some religious beliefs.

The debate between Mufti Tariq Masood and engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza has been a controversial topic for about the last 4-5 months. But now Mufti Tariq Masood has asked Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza to contact him

within 48 hours to have a peaceful and positive discussion.

Mufti Tariq Masood also mentioned that this debate should be transparent. For that Engineer Ali Mirza can only accept his challenge by uploading a video on his YouTube channel instead of contacting him through back door channels. Tariq Msood said he will talk 90 minutes on his beliefs without being interpreted and same time will be given to Engineer Mirza to express his beliefs.

He said we will listen to each other in a peaceful manner and will not fight so that everyone listening to us can understand the debate and decide who is right and wrong.