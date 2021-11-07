Renowned religious scholar Mufti Tariq Masood has reportedly defended child marriage, admitting to forcing 13-year-old niece into marriage, it emerged on Saturday.

Mufti Tariq Masood defends child marriages, forces 13-year-old niece into marriage

In a video that went viral on social media, the religious scholar narrated his niece’s story, saying that he allowed his niece’s parents to marrying off their daughter while encouraging followers to do the same.

Mufti Tariq further stated it is the husband’s decision on whether or not she will be allowed to continue studying, or become a housewife. He spends the rest of his

advocacy advising all to engage their daughters in prepubescent marriages. According to Sindh Child Restraint Bill 2013, “child means a person, male or female, who is under eighteen years of age.

“Whoever performs, conducts or directs any child marriage shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment, which may extend to [two years and fine of one hundred thousand rupees], unless he proves that he had reason to believe that the marriage was not a child marriage,” the law stated.

Meanwhile, Twitter users have called out the scholar out for promoting pedophilia and assault. Social media users are strongly criticizing the religious scholar for promoting child marriages.