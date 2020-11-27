Islamic scholar of international fame, Mufti Taqi Usmani has welcomed Bollywood actress Sana Khan’s decision of parting ways with her showbiz life and married a Mufti in India.

Mufti Taqi Supports Sana Khan Who Quit Showbiz, Married Mufti Anas Sayed

Sana Khan married Mufti Anas Sayed last week on November 20th, just after she announced to quite showbiz last month.

Sana Khan, who rose to fame from season 6 of India’s most popular reality show Bigg Boss, has recently announced that she is parting ways with the showbiz industry.

Mufti Taqi Usmani tweeted, “Congratulations to Bollywood actress #Sana Khan for turning her life towards the pleasure of Allah Almighty and setting an example of courage and determination. May Allah Almighty grant her perfect steadfastness and help her on every step and succeed her in this world and the hereafter.”

Another famous scholar, Mufti Menk replied to Sana Khan’s post of announcement, “May Allah Almighty grant you every success in this

world and the next. May Allah Almighty protect you from all evil, harm, difficulty, loss, hardship and negativity. May Allah Almighty bless you and your loved ones always. Aameen.”

Sana Khan had thanked his fans and followers for all the support that they extended throughout her career. “This is the happiest moment of my life, may Allah guide me in this journey,” she wrote.

She said for a few days now she had been occupied with the thought that if the purpose of coming into the world of man was only wealth and making a name for himself.

Sana Khan wrote, “Doesn’t he have a duty to spend his life in the service of those who are helpless and without any support?”

“Shouldn’t man think that he could die any moment?” she asked. “And what will happen to him after he dies? I have been searching for answers to these two questions for a long time, especially the second question, what will become of me after death?”