Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman on Thursday termed the buying of sacrificial animals online as against the teachings of Islam, saying they should be bought as per the process permissible.

Mufti Muneeb Says Online Buying Of Sacrificial Animals Is ‘Un-Islamic’

Addressing a presser, Mufti Muneeb said that the government and the scholars have finalised Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eid-ul-Azha.

According to them, he added, the sacrificial animals should be kept outside of the main city and populous areas. “The government should ensure temporary cattle markets outside the city.” he said and added that it must also ensure that no ailing animal is brought to

the markets. The administration must ensure that the spots to keep the animals are disinfected throughout the occasion.

The cleric also laid out the SOPs for the public for the occasion, saying they should opt for collective sacrifice. “The public should not turn the hubs for animals into picnic spots.” The masses should also refrain from patrolling the streets with their sacrificial animals prior to Eid.

Regarding the hides of the animals, Mufti Muneeb said they should be removed by the concerned organisations as soon as a sacrifice is carried out and moved to their designation locations. The cleric declared that sacrifice is a basic tenet of Islam and cannot be replaced by any sort of sadqa (charity).