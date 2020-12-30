In an interesting development, the government has reconstituted the country’s main moon-sighting committee – the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Mufti Muneeb Removed As Long Longtime Chairman Of Moon-Sighting Committee

Mufti Muneeb has been replaced by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Azad was until now the Khateeb of Lahore’s famous Badshahi Mosque.

The development comes as part of a major reshuffle in the 19-member committee. Representatives of the Suparco, Science and Technology Ministry and the Met Office have been inducted in the committee too.

Rehman has headed the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for a long time. The committee has had the final word regarding announcement of the start or end of Islamic months, which specifies dates for major festivals such as Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha.

However, it has often stirred controversy over the announcement of

moon sighting.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is a department which announces the sighting of the new moon which coincides with the beginning of a new Islamic month. It is assisted by 150 PMD observatories.

The committee was set up in 1974 through a resolution passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan. However, no rules and regulations have been drafted to date for the committee.

Mufti Muneebur Rehman served as Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman for over two decades. During his tenure, a number of controversies sparked over moon-sighting with an unofficial committee in Peshawar often calling into question the decision of the central committee.

The Rehman-led committee had been at loggerheads with Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry over the issue. The minister had repeatedly called for the dissolution of the committee.

In May, he even announced that his ministry would make an Islamic calendar with Eid, Ramazan and Muharram dates pre-decided.