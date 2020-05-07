Much Loved Dad of Four, Tariq ‘Cuzzy’ Khan, 36, Died in Quad Bike Crash in Bolton

Dad of four, Tariq ‘Cuzzy’ Khan, 36, has died after his quad bike was involved in a crash at around 7.30pm last night to reports that a white Mercedes had hit a Suzuki quad bike on Green Lane, near St Michael’s Church.

The 36-year-old suffered fatal injuries in the collision, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested the driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in custody for questioning.

Dozens of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to the father-of-four. Floral tributes have also been left at the scene.

Mr Khan lived in The Haulgh with his family and also lived in Great Lever. He had just opened his boxing gym a few months ago for which he worked really hard.

“He was always ready to help people, he was devoted to his four children, his family was his life. He worked

hard to provide for them, that is why he set up the gym and had a garage.”

“People are unable to visit the family at this time because of the current restrictions, so are leaving messages on social media.

He was the love off Bolton and really close friend to everyone always smiling and happy really shocking to lose him can’t believe it still and bless peace to his family on their loss.

Officers are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision. If you have any information about the incident, please call police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 2536 of 06/05/2020. The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.