Malala Yousafzai has surprised her millions of supporters around the world by getting married in a small, moving ceremony at her Birmingham home.

Mrs Malik, 24, Reveals Joy after She Married Her Cricket Coach in Birmingham

The youngest ever winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, now 24, spoke of her excitement for the ‘journey ahead’ after tying the knot with Pakistani cricket coach Asser Malik in a relationship that had been kept secret from the wider world.

The happy day comes more than nine years after she survived being shot in the face by the Taliban after she campaigned for girls to go to school.

Malala shared sweet photographs from the Nikkah – Islamic marriage ceremony – where she wore a beautiful pink bridal outfit.

She is seen smiling next to her new husband, who wore a matching pink tie, in adorable outdoor snaps. While another image shows Malala touching her hair as Asser signed the marriage contract.

Malala captioned the photographs: ‘Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life.

‘We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.’

On his own Twitter post, Malala’s father said he and his wife were ‘overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.’ adding ‘Alhamdulillah,’ an Arabic phrase meaning ‘praise be to God.’

Malala has previously been ambivalent around marriage, telling a Vogue interviewer in July: ‘I still don’t understand why people have to get married.’

Malala and Asser’s relationship had been kept secret from the wider world. The only hint of the blossoming romance came in July when Asser posted a birthday message to his future wife which read ‘Happy Birthday to the most amazing Malala’ alongside a photograph of the couple standing next to each other.

It is unknown how long Malala and Mr Malik have been dating but in June 2019, they were pictured together with a group of friends watching England play Pakistan at Edgbaston.

News of her wedding took social media by surprise, but tens of thousands of well-wishers including Jemima Khan, Greta Thunberg and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau sent messages of congratulations to the happy couple.

Mr Malik is understood to be in his early thirties and was last year appointed high performance manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He had previously worked as an operations manager for Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans.

Mr Malik also runs an amateur league franchise called Last Man Stands in Pakistan, which he has described as an attempt to ‘revive grassroots cricket in Pakistan in an organised and structured way’.

He graduated from the Lahore University of Management Sciences in 2012 with a degree in economics and political science.

Other roles listed on his LinkedIn page include 16 months working at Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Limited, and 14 months as a managing director at a player management agency.

As well as cricket he is a known supporter of Newcastle United fc.

It is unclear where the couple will make their home. Malala has lived in Birmingham since 2014 while her husband’s job is based in Lahore, Pakistan.

In the run up to the surprise wedding, he has been seemingly preoccupied on Twitter with the progress of the Pakistan cricket team which has reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup being played in the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this year, Malala’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai said he would allow her to choose her own partner.

Her parents had what has been described as an ‘an arranged love marriage’.

Malala has previously expressed doubts about whether she would ever marry. In June she told Vogue: ‘I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?’

At the age of 15 Malala survived being shot in the

head by a Taliban gunman after campaigning for girls to be educated. She has since become a global icon for women’s rights.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline nine months ago, Mr Yousafzai, 51, said his daughter was fully independent and should create the life she wants.

He said: ‘In our community, when a girl reaches 23, she is usually married by now and has little say in the matter.

‘To me, tribe or caste does not matter at all. I think the most important thing is that this is her (Malala’s) life. I’m the kind of father who believes in their children’s education and freedom.

‘She has the right to choose her own partner or nobody at all, it’s up to her.’

Having lived in the UK since she was shot in 2012, she has graduated from Oxford, rubbed shoulders with the world’s leading politicians and celebrities and set up a foundation focused on girls’ education.

Her family are Pashtuns, a fiercely traditional and patriarchal community from the mountainous region of Pakistan who are known for arranging marriages for girls at a young age and are reluctant to educate them.

Mr Yousafazi said: ‘I have left these issues up to Malala. She’s very independent. I will be comfortable with anyone that she is happy with.

‘The only thing I would say is that she should go for someone who respects her values, her freedom and her independence. She would be a better judge of that than me, I believe in her wisdom.’

Malala was shot at point blank range in the side of the head as she sat on school bus after defying the Taliban by continuing to go to school.

Miraculously, she survived and was rushed to Britain for medical treatment, and continued with her extraordinary work. It culminated with Malala becoming the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014, at just 17.

Her passionate beliefs on female equality were shaped by Mr Yousafazi, a former teacher who publicly spoke out against the Taliban and their attempts to close girls’ schools, even before she was shot by them.

Mr Yousafazi admitted his beliefs are ‘extremely rare’ in the Pashtun community and that even when he was in Pakistan, he would rail against forced marriages and stress the importance of girls’ education.

As Malala herself has previously noted on her birth: ‘Welcoming a baby girl is not always cause for celebration in Pakistan – but my father Ziauddin Yousafzai, was determined to give me every opportunity a boy would have.’

The family lived in the mountainous Swat district, which at the time of Malala’s shooting, had been infiltrated by the Taliban.

Mr Yousfaafazi, who often had to go into hiding because of death threats from the extremists, added: ‘I would tell parents that the best thing they could do for their daughters is to put a pen in their hands and get them to study and that what the Taliban were doing was not true Islam.’

Malala graduated from Oxford University but then deferred her place at Harvard to focus on running the Malala Fund with her father, an organisation she established that works across the world to implement girls’ education programmes.

But Mr Yousafazi revealed that in between overseeing the work of the Malala fund, she has spent lockdown home schooling her mother, Toor Pekai, 49, who is attending online English classes.

She has also been helping her youngest brother Atal, 17 with his homework. Malala also has another brother, Kushal, 21, who is studying at a university in London.

Mr Yousafazi added: ‘Like so many other British people, Malala has been doing a lot of home schooling and has been helping her mother every day with her English course and Atal with his studies, when he asks her.

‘But unlike many people, she has really enjoyed home schooling. Malala loves education and is one of the most committed and dedicated students I have ever met and that’s what also make her such an excellent teacher.’