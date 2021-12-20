Last evening, Lok Sabha MP Anubhav Mohanty put out several tweets, including couple of videos, questioning domestic violence as alleged by his estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini.

MP Questions Justice After Alleged False Domestic Violence Case By Actor Wife

In the tweets dated December 19, 2021, Mohanty wrote,

Same date, last year, with all honesty and honour, had requested someone to allow me an access of at least 1-2 minutes to my home on emergency (if at all) with a clarity that neither me nor my family had any intention of throwing her out of home till the final judgment ! We fully cooperated with the police and provided them with all the audio-visual (cctv) evidences etc. proving our innocence. But shockingly, me & my office staff were booked under 498A, 506, 341 & 34 ! We are innocent. Fair investigation is undoubtedly expected. The wrong doers must be punished but not the actual innocents please ! Its more than a year now ! My Mother, Bro’s Wife, My dearest little Niece are also Girl/Women ! WHY’RE THEY DEPRIVED OF JUSTICE !? PAINFUL !

The most discussed Anubhav-Barsha Marital discord case has taken a dramatic turn on Tuesday after Cuttack Family Court quashes the petition of Barsha today. The actress had filed a petition in this Court to disperse the divorce

case filed by her husband, actor and MP Anubhav Mohanty.

As per reports, the Family Court of Cuttack today rejected the petition filed by Barsha where she had prayed to disperse the divorce petition filed by Anubhav. The actress had said in the petition that there are mistakes in the divorce petition filed by Anubhav Mohanty. However, the Family Court did not accept the petition and rejected.

On the other hand, the mutual settlement of the case in the Conciliation Centre could not be worked out. The Conciliator family has informed the Court that mutual agreement is not possible.

The hearing of the divorce case filed by Anubhav Mohanty will be done on September 14 in the Family Court of Cuttack.

Mohanty and Priyadarshini, both leading actors of Odia film industry got married in 2014. The duo had acted in several Odia movies together. Mohanty is considered close to chief minister Naveen Patnaik as he defeated the CM’s bete noire Baijayant Panda from Kendrapara in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In September 2020, Varsha filed a petition before the court of Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate of Cuttack, under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, alleging that her MP husband used to hit her after getting drunk. Accusing Mohanty of being a drunkard and her family members of humiliating her, she levelled allegations of being treated like “an insect”.