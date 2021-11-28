MP Afzal Khan Received “Racist Threats” For Taking Parliamentary Oath in Urdu

Manchester MP Afzal Khan has spoken out about the “many racist threats” he has had to report to police – and how on one occasion he was subjected to a tirade of online abuse after taking a parliamentary oath in Urdu.

The shadow Labour minister criticised the Government for refusing to accept the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims’ definition of Islamophobia.

And he blasted “the Prime Minister’s shocking comment about Muslim women and letterboxes”.

It comes as recently published Home Office statistics revealed more than 45% of religiously motivated hate crime in England and Wales have been targeted at Muslims in the past year.

Even in recent weeks, there have been attacks or planned attacks on mosques in Manchester, East London and Scotland.

Mr Khan, speaking to the Northern Agenda podcast, said: “As a Muslim, I am often subjected to Islamophobic abuse – whether it is through offensive messages online holding me accountable for ‘grooming gangs’ or conflating Islam to terrorism.

“As Muslims we are targeted because of faith, our practices, and the way we dress. Our places of worship are threatened, and our young people fear Islamophobic bullying in schools and on the streets.”

He added: “I’ve had many racist threats, including threats which I needed to report to the police.

“One which sticks out for me personally is when I was elected as a member of parliament and you give the oath. I did it in English and

then I also took an oath in Urdu, my mother tongue.

“The reason I actually did it was I thought it was so good, in a sense it shows the richness and the diversity in Britain.

“I also felt that my father, who was actually a member of the British Indian Army, would really be proud having seen his son taking the oath in Urdu.

“Afterwards I got hundreds and hundreds of tweets, which were abusive, which basically said that ‘this was bang out of order, how dare I take the oath in Urdu.

“Many of them didn’t even understand that actually I also did it in English.

“What is there problem? If Queen Victoria can actually learn to speak Urdu, what’s your problem in the 21st century, a member of parliament actually taking an oath in Urdu.”

Mr Khan said the government needed to do more to tackle online racist abuse, he said: “Really wild stuff comes out in tweets, which actually has an effect that I feel personally.

“I may have chosen to be in the public domain and therefore maybe I should have a thick skin, but my staff haven’t chosen to that.

“My family hasn’t chosen this, they also feel the brunt of this as well.

“That’s why there’s an opportunity for our government now, to take action so that people can’t get away with this.

“It does have a physical impact on people’s lives and therefore we need to have those checks and balances and if need we need to hold the social media companies to account. “