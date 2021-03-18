The district police have arrested a man on charges of killing his mother over Rs10 in Attock’s Hassanabdal.

Mother Shot Dead by Son Over 10 Rupees Dispute in Pakistan

According to details, Naureena Bibi was found dead at her house on February 3. The police started investigating the case and arrested his son. A police spokesperson informed that the accused confessed to the murder during questioning.

The suspect said that he asked his mother for Rs10 to buy a cigarette but she refused to give him the money. This angered him and he opened fire at her. “I am unable to sleep now,” he said, adding that this is not what he wanted to do.

Station House Officer (SHO) Niaz Ahmed said that the police have recovered the murder weapon from him. The suspect has two brothers and two sisters.

A man was sentenced to death by a sessions court in Attock on Tuesday for murdering his sister.

The decision was announced by District and Sessions Judge Arshad Iqbal. The suspect, Anwer Abbas, has also been fined

Rs500,000.

On June 12, 2020, Abbas had murdered his married sister with an axe over an argument. The victim’s mother registered an FIR at the Anjar police station.

The police had detained and later arrested Abbas. He was questioned multiple times after which confessed the crime. On Tuesday, the court sentenced him to death and fined him in a hearing attended by his mother.

In December last year, the police arrested a man for killing a 35-year-old woman for refusing his marriage proposal. A court remanded him into police custody for three days.

The Attock police have arrested a man for murdering a woman after she rejected proposal.

Thirty-five-year-old Shehnaz Bibi, who was working at a beauty parlour, was found dead at her house a few days ago. The police while investigating the murder traced it to Saifullah Pangash.

They two were good friends and would speak often, the police said, adding that differences were created after he started forcing her to marry him.

The police claimed that the suspect has confessed to the murder.

A court has remanded him into police custody for three days.