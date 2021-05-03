Around 1,200 people are staying in the government-approved quarantine hotels.

Mostafa, 42, Left Holiday Inn After Completing 11 Nights in ‘Prison’ Quarantine in UK

Guests forced to stay in quarantine hotels raced out of their rooms just after midnight as soon as their 10-day isolation periods ended.

Frustrated travellers, who arrived on the first day of the mandatory scheme, could have waited until the morning but decided to leave at midnight to avoid spending any more time in the hotel one described as “a prison”.

From last Monday, UK and Irish nationals returning to England from countries deemed at high risk for crisis have had to self-isolate in some specific hotels, paying £1,750 per person for their stay.

Those who breach the quarantine rules can receive fine of up to £10,000 or 10 years in prison.

The rule applies to people returning to Scotland from any destination.

If travellers return a negative test on day two and day eight of their stay they are allowed to leave, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

A dozen guests who arrived at the Holiday Inn near Heathrow Airport in London on February 15 were picked up by worried relatives after completing 11

nights in complete seclusion.

Mohammed Mostafa, 42, travelled home from visiting his sick mum in Bangladesh when he was quarantined under a technicality in a Holiday Inn.

He told The Sun: “I wanted to get out of that hotel as soon as possible. It’s been an absolute horror story.

“I tested negative on Wednesday night so that’s why I am being allowed to leave.

“It is like a prison. I have just been waiting every day to go home.

“The airlines didn’t inform us that we would have to quarantine – it was very badly organised.”

Bangladesh is not on the government’s “red-list” of countries but Mohammed caught a connecting flight in Dubai which is why he had to fork out £1,750 for the mandatory hotel quarantine.

Mohammed and fellow guests have had to stay in their rooms apart from exercise outside surpervised by security guards.

He told: “I was thinking of having a poster on the wall where I could just cross one day off each day.

“I just want to go back to my home and my family and put this all behind me. I should never have been here in the first place. I had a negative test when I left Dubai.

“I’m really glad that my release day is nearly here.”