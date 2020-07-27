Moseley Millionaire, Zahid Khan, Taunted UK Police by Flying Plane Over Dubai

Fugitive Zahid Khan, from Moseley, who has been on the run for two years has taunted police with a Facebook video of him flying over Dubai.

It is believed he is hiding in the United Arab Emirates, where he has posted a series of videos taunting West Midlands Police.

Posting his latest video, he said: “You can call me what you like in media but when I’m flying they still call me Captain, jamming to my own song BY MY SIDE.

“Nothing in life is impossible, just remember one thing – even if the world is against you, always go with what your heart wants.”

An extradition request had been lodged with UAE – although Khan claims he is willing to fly back to the UK if the force replied to his messages.

Khan, who claims to be a qualified pilot, also made a plea to chief constable Dave Thompson previously.

Khan, 34, took a flight to Dubai during his trial at Birmingham Crown Court and later posted pictures and videos of himself from abroad living 4,500

miles away from the UK.

The conman, whose red Ferrari was crushed for having no valid insurance and being an unroadworthy Category B vehicle, had targeted lottery winner Gillian Bayford in the number plate scam.

She scooped a £148 million jackpot in August 2012.

He lived in a luxury home with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and cinema, and rubbed shoulders with celebrities.

Before his conviction he had posed for pictures with rappers and boxers, including Floyd Mayweather when the US champion visited the UK.

But as the case was nearing its conclusion in June 2018, Khan fled the UK after being granted bail by the judge. His passport was not confiscated.

Khan had also received an additional 30-month sentences for smuggling illegal immigrants into the UK.

Hours after fleeing the country, he posted a video on his Facebook page to the judge, saying: “Sorry, I had no choice.”

He was convicted in his absence of conspiracy to commit fraud, perverting the course of justice, plus concealing and converting criminal property.

While on the run, Khan has posted multiple videos on his Facebook page protesting his innocence – and even slamming people for breaking social distancing rules.