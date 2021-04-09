About 30K Pakistanis were reported who came into Pakistan, many Pakistanis returned to UK by Thursday evening after cutting short their stay in Pakistan due to the red list restrictions imposed by the United Kingdom.

More Than Twenty Thousands Britons Still Stranded in Pakistan

According to the available data, a little over 10,000 of them were able to land in the UK in 13 special flights of PIA and other routine flights of the British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Airlines, and Gulf Airlines from April 4 to the evening of April 8 (Thursday) from Islamabad.

Passengers paid from £1500 to £2000 one-way fare, which is more than double the formal fare for the economy class, to travel on PIA’s special flights, chartered by the national flag carrier.

However, a PIA official claimed that the fare at this particular time is much lower than that of other airlines.

On the other hand, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are also taking the bulk of passengers from Pakistan to the UK by operating daily flights.

The two airlines would also be operating at least three flights from Islamabad on Thursday.

After 4am on April 9, no Pakistani passenger unless holding British or Irish

passports and residency permission would be allowed to land at the UK airports.

Those holding British or Irish passports and residency permission and reaching the UK after the deadline would have to stay in any designated hotel for 10 days while paying 1,750 pounds per person charges.

The passengers violating the restriction of a 10-day stay in hotel rooms would be fined 10,000 pounds.

In the last week, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and Pakistan International Airlines have all put on extra flights to ferry passengers home before the deadline kicks in while hiking ticket prices for those lucky enough to get a seat onboard.

Not everyone will, however, make it home in time. Despite non-essential international travel currently banned from England, passenger loads to Lahore and Islamabad are down just 20 per cent compared to levels meaning some will have to find another way home.

Some Brits who can’t get out of Pakistan ahead of the deadline have decided to travel via Turkey which isn’t currently subject to a ‘Red List’ ban. Having done their sums, families have worked out that it’s cheaper to stay in a hotel in Turkey for 10-days before travelling onto the UK instead of paying for a government-approved hotels in UK.