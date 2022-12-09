A survey by Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), a post-graduate research institute and a public policy think tank located in the vicinity of Islamabad which operates under federal government, has revealed that more than one-third of Pakistanis would choose to leave the country if given a chance.

More than one-third Pakistanis Willing to leave Country, Kashmiris on Top

The survey report published online the other day, found that 37% of Pakistanis would go overseas if they could. The research found that 42% of Balochistan’s inhabitants want to leave Pakistan, the highest of the four provinces followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh. Punjab is the lowest, with 35% wish to leave the country. Kashmiris are most

likely to leave Pakistan, at 44%, followed by Gilgit-Baltistan. Islamabad has the lowest percentage of people who desire to leave the land.

The survey also revealed about age and gender factors involved in the decision to leave the country, with some 62% of people aged between 15 and 24 wished to leave the country, however, the desire diminishes with age. Less-educated people are least likely to leave the nation.

Commenting on the PIDE report, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the survey was a wake up call for those for those who head key institutions in the country. He said the report showed the increasing distance between national institutions and the masses, and that people would no longer accept decisions taken behind closed doors.