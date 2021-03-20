The city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia will witness an astronomical phenomenon of the moon which will be appeared perpendicular to the Kaaba.

Moon To Align Directly Above The Holy Kaaba On Wednesday

The astronomical society in Jeddah stated that the moon will appear perpendicular to the Kaaba on the evening of Shaaban 11, 1442 at 09:10 pm Mecca time, and it can be seen with the naked eye.

The moon will be at an altitude of 89.51.51 degrees, and it will illuminate by 47.8% of the sunlight, at a distance of 387.154 km.

Engineer Majed Abu Zahra, president of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, says the moon will be just above the Kaaba on Wednesday night, March 24, and this is the second sighting this year.

The head of the astronomical committee further said that the moon will be directly above the Kaaba at 9:10 pm on Wednesday according to the time of Makkah Mukarramah, which will be visible till 3:59 am at dawn.

It should be noted that on January 28 this year, the full moon appeared just above the Holy Kaaba, which was the first full moon aligned above the Kaaba this year.