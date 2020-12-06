People from Mirpur Division (Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimber) are based in the United Kingdom and are settled mostly in Birmingham, Bradford, Oldham, London and surrounding towns.

Money Spent to Achieve Symbolic Status By Showing Off As Relatives of Britons

The first migrants during 1960s from Pakistan were men who settled in industrial sectors: such as the Midlands, Yorkshire, and Birmingham, in order to work hard and send their earnings to their families at back home (Pakistan).

Supporting back-home families was the strongest reason for the Pakistani migrants to work hard.

Now for new generations of migrants which are born in UK, it has been common for them and their descendants to maintain close ties with their native communities by sending money to either family members at their hometown or their village.

Even today, Britihs-Pakistanis who don’t have any depended or their blood relatives they still try to send their money to Pakistan because the basic principle of Islam is to give your money [Zakat] to family members.

The remittances from migrant workers strongly influenced their family’s lives in their hometowns. As the family’s financial situation improved, their living paradigm also changed in various ways.

The Pakistani society would appreciate the migrants who are routinely sending remittances to their homelands, and contrarily they would demean migrants who are unable to meet their obligations and responsibilities.

Related to daily needs of families, a large number of remittances sent by migrants are for supporting their relatives/families in homelands.

Migrants have a duty and responsibility to send money/goods to support their every-day life costs, mainly for children and elders, which is

the only essential sources to meet their daily needs.

The small amounts of £200 or $300 that each migrant sends home make up about 60 per cent of the family’s household income, and this makes an enormous difference in their lives and the communities in which they live.”

In addition, in times of crises, Britons tend to send more money home to cover loss of crops or family emergencies.

However it is not about the money being sent home, it is about the impact on people’s lives.

The money which Britons sent back home to fulfill basic needs at hometown is mostly spent to achieve symbolic status while showing off their success as relatives of Britons.

The behavior and lifestyle of families also changes when one member of their family became a British Citizen or lands in UK, the whole family’s lifestyle becomes more consumption-oriented and glamorous.

They build huge villas buy luxury cars and their children don’t seek education or work.

They proudly say they don’t need education or job as they have a 1 or more family member in UK who send them money regularly.

A single hours work in Britains generates at least as much purchasing power as does a full weeks hard labour always assuming that work is available in Pakistan.

It will give more positive impact if the money is used for production processes like doing business, which will undoubtedly give measurable economic impact on both progress of rural developments and economic condition of migrants families themselves.

Remittances must be used for productive investments and the activities which may increase the household’s capacity to generate more money.