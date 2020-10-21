Extremely wealthy people have their own set of concerns: anxiety about their children, uncertainty over their relationships and fears of isolation.

Money Acquired Without Effort Can’t Buy Happiness, Attracts Jealousy from Own People

According to a 2018 Purdue University study, there was a limit: $95,000 (per single-family household) and above that, more money didn’t mean that you were more satisﬁed.

The study showed that after these salaries are met, life satisfaction and day-to-day happiness actually slightly decrease with more money.

23 years ago, Mukhtar Mohidin made history by becoming Britain’s first National Lottery multi-millionaire in November 1994, then unimaginable sum of £17.9 million.

Mukhtar was 42-year-old and working in chemical factory, living with his wife, Sayeeda, and their three young children, in a redbrick terraced house in Blackburn, Lancashire when he bought the magic ticket in Tesco.

As soon the massive cheque been deposited in his new account at the Yorkshire Bank his relatives were riven by jealous feuds as they fought for a share of the spoils.

Muslim community declined to accept his charity as gambling is against Islamic teaching, he and his family fled Blackburn to start a new life in the Home Counties.

Rejected by the community, family changed their names, and his wife obtained a court injunction preventing their children from being identified. Thereafter, they vanished into obscurity.

But his marriage to wife, Sayeeda, quickly fell apart amid rows over spending and their lifestyle.

received a £5 million settlement, plus possession of the house and £60,000 per year in maintenance for each of their children. Sayeeda was left to care for the pair’s three children after the divorce.

After they divorced in 1998, the multi-millionaire recreated himself as ‘Mike’ – a wealthy investment banker.

Rejected by the community, Without wife, friends or a family, and cut off from his roots, Mr Mohidin drifted from club to bar to casino, using his cash to buy friends and to enjoy their company.

Mukhtar gambled in London’s top casinos and spend time women who he lavished with presents and luxury holidays to impress them.

Mukhtar fell ill because of to his debauched lifestyle, including kidney failure, liver cirrhosis and heart disease, died on August 23 2017, at a hospital in Berkshire. He was believed to be 63 at time of his death.

His funeral took place today at Slough Cemetery with prayers at the Jamia Masjid in the town, there was nothing special about his funeral, no limousines or grandiloquent speeches.

Today he lies in an unmarked grave in Berkshire. Mohidin is now just plot Q1147.

What really affects our happiness more than how much money we have or make is our attitude toward money and the way that we handle it. So it is very important to develop the right attitude toward money and keep in in a healthy place.