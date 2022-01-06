Mohsin Abbas Haider has recently shared his fan moment with Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan on his official Instagram account.

Mohsin Abbas Haider Receives Autograph From Shah Rukh Khan

Mohsin Abbas turned to his Instagram handle and shared his fan moment with Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan with his fans and followers. He shared a picture on his social media which shows a little wish for Mohsin by SRK along with his autograph.

“Fan Moment – Finally Received The Autograph Of A

Man Whose Story/Struggle Inspired Me In My Struggling Days. Who Motivates Me. A Self-Made Superstar, My Mentor, The King, The Legendary Sir Shahrukh Khan. Thank You Sajid Khan Official For Making It Possible Brother,” posted Mohsin Abbas Haider.

In July 2019, Fatima Sohail, wife of Mohsin Abbas, had accused him of torture and accused Nazish Jahangir of having a relationship with Abbas.

However, he denied all the allegations. Moreover, the couple’s marriage collapsed rather spectacularly as the two made bold claims against each other on national television.