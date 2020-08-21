FIA cyber crime wing has arrested actor-singer Mohsin Abbas Haider and actress-model Nazish Jahangir in Karachi on Friday.

Mohsin Abbas And Alleged Lover Nazish Jahangir Detained by Cyber Wing For Blackmailing Ex-Wife Fatima



As being reported both the artists are being interrogated over charges of blackmailing, harassment, fake pictures, and videos, after evidence being collected by the federal investigation agency.

FIA has taken action over the complaint filed by Mohsin Abbas’s former wife Fatema Sohail.

Fatima Sohail, in her application, claimed that her former husband is allegedly making her videos and pictures viral in order to blackmail and harass her.

Earlier in 2019, Fatima posted on her Facebook account about her husband’s infidelity and shared that he used to beat her up often. She claimed

that she decided to make her marriage work because of societal pressure and her own lack of confidence.

Later, Fatima Sohail and Mohsin Abbas Haider parted ways after the Lahore Family Court approved Sohail’s request for khula and issued a decree to that effect.

Sohail and Haider — along with their lawyers — appeared in court before Judge Babar Nadeem, where Sohail stated that it was no longer possible for her to remain with her husband due to irreconcilable differences.

Ayesha Ehtesham elder sister of Fatema Sohail, tweeted, It has taken @FIA_Pakistan a year to investigate and gather technical evidence to trace them as ones spreading defamatory & false content against Fatima. A Whole Year !!! Y FIR still not registered despite all evidence and accused taken into custody ? I hope justice prevails