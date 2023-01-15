Mohib Mirza has recently talked about his second marriage and said that marriage is beautiful and one should marry after finding a compatible partner.

Mohib Mirza Finally Confirms His Second Marriage

Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed were rumoured to have gotten married for quite some time now but both kept mum on the issue. But things got out after Sanam Saeed shared her past year’s memories in a video that heavily featured Mohib Mirza and Sanam had a beautiful ring in her hand.

Then in a podcast, Mohib labelled Sanam as “beloved” and later confirmed officially that he is married. He was a guest on Tabish Hashmi’s Hasna Mana Hai where he was asked if he was married and he said that yes he is married.

He further added that he lost his father last year and

in his last time his father wanted to see his only son married again and settled in life which made him take the decision.’

Mohib also said that marriage is beautiful but one should take that leap when they have found a compatible partner and not just due to pressures of society.

Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed are two talented and ace Pakistani television and film actors who have worked together on many projects and some of them are drama serials ‘Firaaq’, ‘Deedan’, and movies like ‘Bachana’ and ‘Made in China’. Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed were previously married but both the actors got divorced from their partners.

Mohib Mirza was married to actress Aamina Sheikh and has one daughter but they parted ways after 14 years of marriage. Sanam Saeed, on other hand, was once married to a businessman in Dubai.