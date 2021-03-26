The 16-year-old was run over by the white VW Golf being driven by Moheeb Alam in the “blue light” pursuit, Bradford Crown Court heard today.

Moheeb Alam Jailed, Teen Girl Went Under Wheels of His Car During Police Chase

She was so frightened by his driving that she opened the door and got out of the moving car that struck her legs and ankle, prosecutor Jonathan Sharp said.

The teenager was left “utterly distraught” at the roadside while Alam carried on with no thought for her welfare, the court was told.

Alam, 25, of Lincoln Avenue, Manchester, was jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty to two offences of dangerous driving, each time with the girl as his passenger.

On October 13 at 2.25am, the police pursued him across Bradford as he skidded round corners and ran red lights with the teenager on board.

Mr Sharp said he was going at “vastly excessive speeds” at night in a residential area, reaching 80mph in a 30 zone.

The girl was begging him to stop, saying: “Please stop, we’re going to die.”

Alam’s father was in contact with him, telling him to “abandon the car and run,” the court was told.

Alam stopped the vehicle and ran off, leaving the girl to find her own way home.

On December 29, he again

took the teenager for a drive. When he saw the police, he sped off at double the speed limit and was chased along St Enoch’s Road, Bowling Back Lane and Sticker Lane before crashing the car.

During the pursuit, the girl got out of the moving car and was helped by the police at the roadside.

Alam went on to jump red lights and do up to 70mph before crashing the car.

He made no comment in his police interview.

Mr Sharp said the girl was not seriously injured but had since suffered nightmares.

Alam’s barrister, Abdul Shakoor, said he had worked as an accounts manager and had no previous convictions.

He had been held in prison on remand for almost three months during the Covid lockdown and that had been “a harsh lesson.”

He was a very family orientated young man and his relatives supported him and were missing him.

Recorder Darren Preston said Alam had “learned absolutely nothing” from the first offence of dangerous driving, going on to commit a second even worse similar offence while on bail.

He ran over the girl, who was dragged under the wheels, and then just carried on driving.

“It’s hard to imagine a more serious allegation of dangerous driving than that second incident,” Recorder Preston said.

Alam was banned from driving for 22 months and until he takes an extended retest.