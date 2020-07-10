Lancashire Police are issuing a fresh appeal for help to trace a man who has been sentenced in his absence when he failed to appear at court.

Mohammed Saleem Khan, 47, Wanted by Lancashire Police for Conspiring Stolen Goods

Mohammed Saleem Khan, 47, is wanted after failing to appear at Preston Crown Court where he was given five-and-a-half years for conspiring/ handling stolen goods (receiving).

Khan, is also still wanted in connection with offences of assault, threats to kill and engaging in coercive behaviour.

He is described as being 6ft tall, of medium build with dark/greying, receding hair. He has links to the Preston and Burnley areas.

Khan is currently believed to be in the Preston area after reports of recent sightings

of him in the Plungington, Much Hoole and Whitestake areas.

We are appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police, said: “Khan is wanted by police in connection with several serious offences. If you see Khan, please do not approach him. Instead call police providing a description of his clothing.

“Furthermore, I would urge Khan to come forward and speak with police as soon as possible. I would also remind anyone helping Khan that it is an offence to assist an offender.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0922 of March 2, 2019.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

For immediate sightings contact 999.