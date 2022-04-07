A man who attacked a neighbour with a knife in an unprovoked attack sparked by a parcel delivery has been jailed.

Mohammed Latif who attacked neighbour with knife is jailed in Birmingham

Mohammed Latif confronted the man on his own doorstep after seeing him receive a package he was asked to take for someone else.

Latif – who had no previous involvement or interaction with the man – threatened to stab him.

Latif lunged towards him with the knife but the victim was able to dodge the weapon, although it slashed his jacket.

Latif was pulled away and officers promptly arrived at the scene in Old Know Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, on 9 October last year.

The 28-year-old was arrested and, despite a no comment interview, he went on to admit attempted wounding

and possession of an offensive weapon.

Latif, now of Washwood Heath Road, was already on licence from prison after being convicted of driving offences. He was sentenced to a total of four years and three months at Birmingham Crown Court last Tuesday (29 March).

DC Andrew Snowdon, from force CID, said: “This was a needless and violent attack which stemmed from the victim receiving a parcel on his doorstep on behalf of another neighbour.

“It’s still not clear what prompted Latif to react in such an aggressive way and it’s fortunate the victim wasn’t seriously injured.

“Latif had been given a chance to remain at liberty after his previous conviction and his violent behaviour in front of young children is all the more shocking. I’m pleased he’s now behind bars.”