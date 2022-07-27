A fast food delivery driver who kidnapped and abused a 17-year-old girl has been jailed for 15 years.

Mohammed Khan, 37, Jailed for 15 Years Assaulted Girl in Hemel Hempstead

Mohammed Khan, 37, “bundled” the girl into his car while she was waiting to be picked up from a night out in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, in August.

Khan, of Upper Meadow in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, was convicted of kidnap, two charges of abuse and assault.

Judge Lynn Tayton QC described him as a “highly dangerous man”.

Luton Crown Court heard that Khan had “specifically targeted” the teenager, who had been out with friends on 28 August.

“She was a vulnerable young woman who was lying on a pavement,” the judge said.

“She had been drinking and as a result she was slipping in and out of consciousness.”

Prosecutor Peter Shaw said Khan drove the victim away from the scene and “subjected her

to various assaults and abuse”.

A relative who had gone to pick her up spent an hour trying to find her and eventually picked her up at about 23:00 BST after Khan had let her go, the court heard.

Khan denied any assault and said he was acting as a Good Samaritan, but his DNA was found inside the victim’s jogging trousers.

In a victim personal statement the girl said she no longer felt safe when she was out and she spends more time at home due to her anxiety.

Mr Shaw said Khan had “a record of approaching young girls”.

“The present case reveals he is an opportunistic offender who will prey on vulnerable girls or women,” he said.

The judge said: “A significant number of females have alleged predatory behaviour by you.

“I take the view you are a highly dangerous man.”

As well as a 15-year prison sentence, Khan must also serve an eight-year licence extension, register as a offender.