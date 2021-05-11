Mohammed Khaliq had been arrested for possession of heroin with intent to supply when he and an accomplice attacked their victim in Keighley town centre, Bradford Crown Court heard today.

Mohammed Khaliq Beat Up BetShop Manager after Banned for Spitting on Machines

Khaliq was angry and aggressive when he waylaid the manager of Ladbrokes who had been to buy food for his lunch, prosecutor Camille Morland said.

Khaliq, 27, of Broomfield Road, Keighley, said: “What are you going to do about it, mother f******,” when he confronted the man at 1.45pm on July 30, 2017.

The victim, who knew Khaliq as “Jimmy,” had excluded him from the shop for being abusive to other customers and spitting on the machines, Miss Morland said.

Khaliq grabbed him by the throat, snatched his shopping and pulled him to the ground.

He and his accomplice, who has already been sentenced, then kicked and stomped all over his body.

When the man got to his feet, they punched him repeatedly to the head and face. He ran off leaving his shopping behind.

He sustained scratches to his throat, swelling and abrasions to his face, a swollen arm, cuts and grazes.

Miss Morland

said he was shocked, upset and traumatised with pain all over his body.

Khaliq pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily and to possession of heroin with intent to supply, on February 28, 2017.

Miss Morland said he was seen throwing a package into bushes after the police had spot-ted him in Keighley town centre and suspected he was selling drugs.

Khaliq returned to try to find it but the police had seized it. It contained 44 wraps of her-oin of 55% purity and worth £210.

Khaliq had 14 previous convictions for 19 offences, including possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and battery.

His barrister Paul Canfield said Khaliq had learning difficulties.

He had been remanded in custody since March 22 and had a stable home to go to where his parents would support him.

Mr Canfield said the offences were four years old and the delay in bringing them to court had been unacceptable.

Judge Andrew Hatton jailed Khaliq for 27 months for the drugs offence and 12 months to run consecutively for the assault.

He said the attack was “unpleasant and sustained.” Khaliq had deliberately followed the victim and set about him for no reason.