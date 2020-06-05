Mohammed Jamil Khan, 25, Jailed for Supplying Crack Cocaine and Heroin in Blackburn

Blackburn dealer, Mohammed Jamil Khan, 25, jailed after being found guilty of supplying with crack cocaine and heroin. A 25-YEAR-OLD drug dealer was found by police with heroin, crack cocaine and other paraphernalia.

Mohammed Jamil Khan was stopped on Preston New Road by the targeted crime team in April and was found in possession of several wraps of class A drugs, cash and a mobile phone.

Jamil Khan was arrested by police there and then and then later charged with possession with intent to supply. Jamil Khan who now pleaded guilty and has been jailed to 28 months in prison.

