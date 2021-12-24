Mohammed Bashir’s Story From Mirpur to Bradford and His Sweet Centre Café

Mohammed Bashir was born in 1925 in a small village called Tangdew in Mirpur, now an area of Pakistan. His father and grandfather before him were farmers and they had owned land and a water well, so they were able to help all members of their community – a community that was poor in material terms.

Mohammed himself had set up his own business selling groceries in Tangdew when he was old enough, but a business partnership resulted in the loss of a lot of money from the business – about 5,000 Rupees – and Mohammed had then to travel with his brother, Abdul Rehman (born in 1933) to work in the textile industry in Multan, near Lahore, to clear the business debt.

After a time, his brother saw some advertisements asking for men to travel to Bradford, England to work in the textile industry there. It was the 1950s and Bradford was short of skilled workers in this industry. He had a difficult time raising the money for his ticket to travel to England and had to sell his family’s silver jewelry to help towards the cost. He was helped by a retired soldier friend who also sold some of his wife’s jewels to get the whole cost of a ticket.

After four years working at Whitehead’s mill, he wrote to his brother, Mohammed Bashir and suggested that he should also travel to Bradford to work in textiles. Mohammed Bashir realised that this may be a good idea and he decided to have a go. At first, both brothers like many of the men who migrated from Mirpur and other areas in Pakistan thought that they would only stay a few years to raise some money and then go home again to live.

When Mohammed Bashir arrived, he also couldn’t speak English but he had close family members to look after him and care for him. Not long after his arrival, his brother began to talk about the problems that men like themselves were having in finding food that was familiar to them in this cold Yorkshire city.

Although Mohammed had learnt to cook a little in Tangdew, most of the men who came from Pakistan could not cook and none of them could buy chicken or meat that was Halal killed in the proper Islamic way so that it was all right to eat.

This gave Mohammed and his brother an idea and they decided to stop working in the textile industry and set up a Halal butchers shop in Lumb lane, nearby to Green Lane School. They were very successful in their new business and were soon able to extend this and added a grocery store to the butcher’s shop.

They also realised that there were a few men working in the textile industry that had been trained as chefs in

either Pakistan or India and that another problem for the men was that they had no place to meet after work, talk about home or socialise. This gave the brothers another idea and they decided to buy number 110 Lumb lane and turn this small building into a café.

They were fortunate in knowing an Indian Sikh who was a skilled carpenter and they employed him to fit the small café out. They were not confectioners themselves but again, there were some men who had come to work in the mills in Bradford who were, so they employed some of these men and called their new Café the ‘Sweet Centre’.

They made sure that they provided newspapers from home and a tape recorder that could play Indian and Pakistani music to help the people coming to the café relax and feel at home. They also provided a private area in the basement for women – a Purdah space, so that the women weren’t embarrassed to come.

The Sweet Centre café opened its doors on 12 December 1964 and has grown and grown into a large, nationally renowned, restaurant today. At first, the café only provided snack foods such as kebabs, samosas and pakoras with Chai.

The only curry they made at that time was with chickpeas and potatoes, served with Puri (fried chapattis) and a sweet desert – Halwa. Very soon their customers included important visitors and included politicians from Pakistan, such as Wali Khan and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Many artists also came to the café – for example the famous actor Dilip Kumar, the actress Vaijanti Mala and the folk singer Alum Luhar who all performed in Bradford and were served food in the Sweet Centre Café on Lumb Lane

The chefs and confectioners that the brothers had found in Bradford’s mills came mainly from the area of Gujarat, in the Indian sub-continent, Jehlum and Mirpur in Pakistan and so right from the start, the Sweet Centre was able to provide food that was familiar to many different people from Pakistan and India.

Over the years, the Sweet Centre café has been able to expand both its range of dishes and its premises. The current premises are now a large restaurant that is beautifully decorated and furnished, situated on Lumb Lane, next to a modern small and separated café specialising in confectionery.

The South Asian community had continued to expand and had become very mixed with people coming from many different areas of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. Some new ‘home favourites’ – such as Magaz and Quail curries – were added to the menu and became firm favourites.

The business became so busy that some of the staff and family members went on to establish their own businesses. The initial efforts of Mohammed Bashir and Abdul Rehman have, over time, made a significant contribution to Bradford’s economy and Mohammed Bashir’s son, Zulficar has also contributed a great deal to public services in Bradford over the years.