A MAN who turned himself in while warehousing up to £3.1 million of heroin and £100,000 cash for an organised crime group was worried that ‘some dark night something will happen to him,’ his barrister said today.

Mohammed Bashir, 42, was warehousing up to £3.1 million of heroin for OCG in Bradford

Mohammed Bashir, 42, will be sentenced at Bradford Crown Court tomorrow after pleading guilty to possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Judge Ahmed Nadim wanted to reflect on the case after Bashir’s barrister Rodney Ferm said the court should be merciful to him and protect him from further harm.

Bashir went to the police to reveal that drugs and money were being stored at his then address in Silkstone Road, Bradford Moor, prosecutor Alasdair Campbell said.

On August 22, 2021, police raided the property and found two laundry bags under a blanket in a bedroom. They contained numerous 40 kilo blocks of heroin weighing just over 30 kilos and valued at up to £3.1 million.

A sports bag padlocked shut was storing banknotes totalling almost £100,000.

Bashir then received an encrypted call from a Turkish number saying someone was on the way to pick up the cash.

On January 16 this year, brothers Daniel Shaw and Joseph Shaw were given jail sentences totalling 17

years for their roles in the operation.

Daniel Shaw, 25, of Albion Road, Idle, Bradford, was imprisoned for ten and a half years and Joseph Shaw, 29, of Green Road, Baildon, was jailed for six and a half years.

Daniel Shaw pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Joseph Shaw admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Mr Campbell said something caused Bashir to want to end his involvement and he went to the police. He may have been used and exploited by others higher up the chain. It was significant mitigation that he had walked into the police station.

Bashir said he was scared and threatened and had stored the drugs and money to pay off a drug debt. He then declined to answer any questions.

Mr Ferm said Bashir knew he was going to be warehousing money but not drugs in any quantity, let alone what came to him. He asked for them to be removed and when they weren’t, he made the difficult decision to go to the police.

“The harm from these drugs was avoided,” Mr Ferm said.

Mr Ferm said Bashir was at continuing risk that ‘someday, somehow, some dark night something will happen to him.’ He had a drugs habit and fell under the influence of others who exploited him.

Judge Ahmed Nadim will pass sentence at 2pm tomorrow.