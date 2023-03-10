Mohammad Ilyas jailed for Attack and Assault in Slough

A MAN is now behind bars after admitting to a attack which had a ‘severe impact on the life’ of the young victim.

Mohammad Ilyas, of Chalvey Park in Slough, has been sentenced for assault after the incident in Slough.

The 24 year old assaulted the victim, a woman in her twenties, in Slough in March 2021.

He was arrested on April 4, 2021, and charged on July 27, 2022.

At a court hearing on December 20 last year, Ilyas pleaded guilty to two counts of abuse and

one count of assault.

The attacker was sentenced yesterday (February 27) to six years’ in prison and he will be placed on the offenders register for life.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Thomas Harman, based at Slough police station, said: “Ilyas’s actions had a severe impact on the life of the young woman he attacked.

“Thanks to her incredible courage, strength and support, we were able to prove what happened and bring Ilyas to justice.

“I hope this case shows that we take all reports seriously and will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts.”

