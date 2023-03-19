Narjis Amir, the wife of Karachi Kings’ pacer Mohammad Amir, has once more questioned the hypocrisy surrounding criticism of her husband during the current Pakistan Super League season.

Mohammad Amir’s wife takes aim at Shaheen Afridi

Amir’s wife, citing a post from Saturday, compared the aggressiveness and acts of Amir with Shaheen Afridi.

“If someone is trying to put you down, it only means you are above them. And he shall always be above them (HASID) InshAllah,” Narjis wrote.

Amir also retweeted his wife’s aforementioned tweet.

Shaheen wasn’t impressed with Amir’s behaviour in the game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi earlier this season, when

Amir threw ball towards Babar Azam in frustration.

“You talked about Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. I think there should be competition, but it should be between bat and ball. Sledging looks really bad as families are watching our games,” Shaheen said.

This is not the first time, Narjis has indirectly taken at dig at Lahore Qalandars captain, Shaheen Afridi, and Pakistan fans this season.

Earlier in February, retweeting a photo of Amir and Shaheen celebrating a wicket, Amir’s wife added the caption, “This”, praising the image.

“If you celebrate, it is aggressiveness, and if I celebrate, it is called attitude”, was the text scribbled on Shaheen’s photograph.