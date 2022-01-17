PTI MNA Amjad Ali Khan has raised questions over the management of Pakistan International Airlines which allowed a female passenger along with two children in the cockpit of an aircraft.

Modern Woman With 2 Kids Was in Cockpit When PIA Flight Delayed for 2 Hours

A flight that was en route from Karachi to Islamabad on Saturday was delayed and took many hours to take off.

MNA Amjad Khan told Pakistani media that the flight timing was 5:30pm but it took off at 7:30pm. The second day the flight timing was 1pm but it left around 5pm.

“I saw that all passengers were suffering and one modern woman along with her

two children and staff sat at the back of the cockpit for more than one hour.”

He said he asked some of the staff what were the rules for a flight and sitting in the cockpit but they did not answer.

The woman declined to give any comments when passengers asked her if she was a friend or relative of the pilot’s.

According to law, unauthorised persons are not allowed into the cockpit at any time during flights as it is a safety hazard, with the responsibility lying with the pilot to ensure that no unauthorised person enters the restricted part of the aircraft.

This matter will be raised in the National Assembly and the woman would be summoned, MNA Amjad said.