Model Uzma Khan Beaten for Dating Rich Woman’s Husband Spotted Again With Him

Pakistani model Uzma Khan has returned to Instagram after a year or so. She left Instagram last year after she was caught and assaulted by the wife of a millionaire she was dating.

She now chooses to keep a low profile. It was reported later that she had married Usman Malik and reached a settlement with her attackers. She relocated to Dubai after the settlement.

A video of the Jawani Phir Nai Ani actress and her husband at an event went viral, in which they were seen celebrating with a Qawali performance while Malik showered money on her.

Clad in a blue embroidered dress, she proudly displayed her baby bump. Usman wore a black kurta and pants, dancing to the beats of the qawali. She

had not publicly announced her pregnancy, but the video clearly revealed she was expecting.

The video sparked mixed reactions from viewers, with some criticizing Uzma Khan for engaging in an extramarital affair, then marrying the man and having a child with him. This behaviour was compared by some to that of model Alizey Gabol, who married a man who was already married and is now expecting a child with him.

While some social media users criticised Khan for engaging in an extramarital affair and then marrying and having a child with her partner, others criticised Usman for displaying his wealth.

Earlier, Uzma Khan withdrew the case against three women and their armed guards who broke into Uzma’s home and beat her up.